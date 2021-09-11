Large numbers expected for Lifford mica redress protest today

The mica protest in Buncrana attracted large numbers
Large numbers of mica affected homeowners are due to take to the streets of Lifford this afternoon.
People are set to gather at 1.30pm outside the County House in Lifford before marching through the town as part of a 100% mica redress scheme demonstration.
The 100% Redress No Less!! group has organised the demonstration with campaigner, Paddy Diver being the main speaker.
