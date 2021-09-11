Donegal mica rally hears campaigners in ‘tooth and nail fight’ for 100% redress

More than two thousand people at a demonstration in support of mica-affected homeowners in Donegal have been told the campaign is “fighting tooth and nail” with Government officials to deliver a 100% redress scheme.

Saturdays’ march and rally in Lifford heard that the campaign will not walk away from the need to achieve a Government scheme that delivers 100% compensation for homeowners affected by defective blocks. Speakers told the rally the next few weeks will be crucial in the campaign.

The march from outside the headquarters of Donegal County Council to a rally on the outskirts of the town was the latest in a series of demonstrations calling for mica-affected homeowners to receive 100% compensation from the State for the cost of repair, and in many cases, the rebuilding of homes.

An estimated 5,000 private homes are affected in Donegal and a further 1,000 or so social housing dwellings. Homes in counties including Sligo and May are also affected.

A march in Dublin in June attended by thousands of people from Donegal was followed by the establishment of a working group composed of affected homeowners and officials from the Department of Housing.

The process has been delayed amid concerns from campaigners that the Government will not guarantee 100% redress. A deadline of the end of July put in place by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien for the group to report has been pushed back to the end of September.

The working group was established to address concerns about the Defective Blocks Grants Scheme. Affected homeowners say the 10% of the cost that they must carry puts too much of the burden on them. The working group is to meet again next Friday.

Politicians at Saturday’s demonstration included Independent TD Thomas Pringle, Sinn Féin TDs Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn, the party’s MEP Chris MacManus and Donegal county councillors.

'Not deviated'

Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group told the rally the campaign has not deviated from achieving 100% redress.

“We are fighting tooth and nail with officials who want to hold on to the old scheme while we are pushing for 100% redress,” he said.

As well as 100% redress, he said the group is calling for a 40-year State-backed guarantee and the inclusion of all homes, including rental properties and holiday homes.

“We’ll accept nothing on your behalf that we wouldn’t be prepared to accept ourselves as equally-affected homeowners,” he said.

'United'



Paddy Diver of the 100% Redress campaign said the people “stood united” in the call for 100% redress. The campaign is about people, he said.

“Real people, real lives, real mammies, children, grannies, fathers - just like me. We have done nothing wrong. This is about every single one of you here today. We have the right to feel safe in our homes with no stress and to get 100% and no less.”

Organiser Fearghal MacLochlainn said the rally was to keep the pressure on the government in the last few weeks before the report of the working group is due.

“It is time for politicians to stop toeing the party line and start toeing the line of the people,” he said.

“If the representatives are not going to fight our corner, we will fight it on our own with people power.”

Homeowners

The rally also heard from homeowners affected by mica. Barry Moore from Killygordon spoke of how a piece of masonry fell from his family’s crumbling home just a foot from his young daughter who was cycling around the house.

He said the trauma of mica has turned him into an anxious person who cannot sleep before 3am.

“I worry about what is going to become of us? Where will we end up? Who will help us? Will one of us get seriously hurt? Will the house fall on our kids at night when we are sleeping.”

‘Angry’

Kathleen Bryant from Ramelton, who bought a house from Donegal County Council which later began to show signs of being affected by mica, said she is “so angry”.

“I am angry and all of you should be angry. This is our right and we should not have to pay for our homes a second time,” she said.

She urged more people to become involved in the campaign.

“There are so many more people who have to pull their socks up. It can’t be a few of us fighting for all of us.”