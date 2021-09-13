Showers forecast for this evening with the potential of thunder and localised flooding

It will be mostly dry this morning with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Met Éireann are forecasting some heavy and potentially thundery downpours giving a risk of localised flooding for later this evening.
Cloudy & misty today ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2021
Showery outbreaks of rain gradually moving up from the south, turning heavy & possibly thundery in places with the risk of localised flooding. ️⛈️
Rather mild & humid with highs of 16 to 20C, in mostly moderate southeast breezes. pic.twitter.com/eadGq2aE94
Showery outbreaks of rain will continue in most areas early tonight, with some heavy bursts at times, but as the night goes on the showers will become lighter and more scattered. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable breezes and lowest temperatures will range between 12 and 14 degrees.
