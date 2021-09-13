Mounting concern for the wellbeing of missing Derry man

Police in Derry are growing concerned for the wellbeing of missing person Emmett Dillon, 33, who was last in contact with his family on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Emmett was last seen wearing all black clothing and had a backpack.
If you have any information that might assist police in locating Emmett, please contact 101 quoting reference 1841-07/09/21.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.