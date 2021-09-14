Young man injured in late-night assault

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana on 074 9320540
A man has been injured in a late-night assault in Inishowen.
The assault took place on Main Street, Muff on September 10 between 10pm and 11pm close to a take-away.
Gardaí say a young man who was assaulted by an older man sustained injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana on 074 91 9320540.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540
