County councillor says legal letter over mica has caused his family ‘fear and anxiety'

A Donegal county councillor has received a solicitor’s letter on behalf of the company at the centre of the defective blocks crisis in the county.

Cllr Frank McBrearty told a council meeting on Tuesday that “false allegations” have been made against him in a letter sent to him on Monday on behalf of Cassidy Bros Concrete Products Ltd and Cassidy Bros Topmix Ltd.

Cllr McBreaty told the meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District that the letter had been sent to his council email address and therefore was a public document.

He said the letter contained “many allegations” against him both personally and as a public representative, and that was why he was raising it at the meeting.

“I will defend my good name to the end of the earth,” he said, adding that his “lawyers will deal with this in the appropriate forum”.

He said he looked forward to defending his good name.

Cllr McBrearty said he was being “attacked by Cassidys” through allegations that were “absolutely disgraceful”. He said he had “nothing to do with” the 100% Redress campaign, the Mica Action Group and high-profile campaigner for mica-affected families Paddy Diver.

Cllr McBreaty received a record pay-out and apology from the State in 2005 following the Morris Tribunal into Garda corruption.

He said the claims made against him in the solicitor’s letter had caused “great harm, upset, anxiety, flashbacks and fear” in his family that they were going to face “an orchestrated campaign” similar to “the Irish Garda corruption scandal”.

The letter is the latest legal correspondence sent to a number of individuals in the county, including Mr Diver, in connection with the mica issue on behalf of Cassidy’s.

Cllr McBrearty said members of his family are affected by mica and they would be issuing “multiple letters of claim”.

Cassidy Bros supplied blocks to build houses that have been affected by the mineral mica which is causing homes to crumble.

The Buncrana firm has maintained it always adhered rigidly to all standards and regulations set down by the Government and followed best practice.