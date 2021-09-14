Search

14/09/2021

County councillor says legal letter over mica has caused his family ‘fear and anxiety'

Cllr Frank McBrearty dismisses claims as ‘false allegations’

Cllr Frank McBrearty

Cllr Frank McBreaty says he will defend his good name after he received a solicitor’s letter on behalf of the company at the centre of the defective blocks crisis in the county

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal county councillor has received a solicitor’s letter on behalf of the company at the centre of the defective blocks crisis in the county.

Cllr Frank McBrearty told a council meeting on Tuesday that “false allegations” have been made against him in a letter sent to him on Monday on behalf of Cassidy Bros Concrete Products Ltd and Cassidy Bros Topmix Ltd.

Cllr McBreaty told the meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District that the letter had been sent to his council email address and therefore was a public document.

He said the letter contained “many allegations” against him both personally and as a public representative, and that was why he was raising it at the meeting.

“I will defend my good name to the end of the earth,” he said, adding that his “lawyers will deal with this in the appropriate forum”.

He said he looked forward to defending his good name.

Cllr McBrearty said he was being “attacked by Cassidys” through allegations that were “absolutely disgraceful”. He said he had “nothing to do with” the 100% Redress campaign, the Mica Action Group and high-profile campaigner for mica-affected families Paddy Diver.

Cllr McBreaty received a record pay-out and apology from the State in 2005 following the Morris Tribunal into Garda corruption. 

He said the claims made against him in the solicitor’s letter had caused “great harm, upset, anxiety, flashbacks and fear” in his family that they were going to face “an orchestrated campaign” similar to “the Irish Garda corruption scandal”.

The letter is the latest legal correspondence sent to a number of individuals in the county, including Mr Diver, in connection with the mica issue on behalf of Cassidy’s.

Cllr McBrearty said members of his family are affected by mica and they would be issuing “multiple letters of claim”.

Cassidy Bros supplied blocks to build houses that have been affected by the mineral mica which is causing homes to crumble.

The Buncrana firm has maintained it always adhered rigidly to all standards and regulations set down by the Government and followed best practice.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media