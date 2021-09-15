Councillor says the bad smell in Ardara is affecting business in the town

A solution must be found to resolve the issue of an unpleasant smell that is affecting businesses and households in the Ardara area.

The issue was discussed at an online Glenties Municipal District meeting on Tuesday.

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig raised the issue and said he had been contacted by business owners that have been effected by the odour.

Local businesses have reopened in recent weeks as Covid-19 restrictions eased. Many of the eateries offer outside dining since reopening.



Fianna Fáil councillor Anthony Molloy said that he has contacted Irish Water, he said: "I received so many emails and we are absolutely getting nowhere.

“They reckon that they have done something to the pumping routine and it is called churning,” he said.

The locally-based politician said that he believes that the odour appears when the churning or pumping is taking place.

Cllr Molloy said that if this were to be the issue causing the smell, then perhaps the churning or pumping could take place at night rather than during the day.

“Last Saturday, at twelve o’clock, at Charlie Whytes, they lost five customers from twelve o’clock to twelve twenty one,” Cllr Molloy said.

He added that on Monday evening, between 5.15pm to 5.35pm the odour reappeared.

Cllr Molloy said he has done his utmost for the people of the area in terms of sending emails and correspondence to the utility.

He warned that perhaps the people of the town may take matters into their own hands, calling for further action to be taken.

Cllr Molloy said: “I think eventually there is a petition is going to be signed here and they eventually will take action themselves ... I think we need further action.”

In reply to a query the Donegal Post, Irish Water sent an email on September 6, which reads: “Irish Water and Donegal County Council are carrying out an investigation to identify the cause of a malodourous occurrence in Ardara last week. An initial enquiry has been carried out with further investigations expected this week. Irish Water would like to apologise to those affected areas and would like to assure them that the matter is being prioritised.”

During the course of the Glenties Municipal District meeting, the Director of the Environment, Michael McGarvey said Donegal County Council has been in communication with Irish Water.

“We will stay involved here to try and move the matter forward.

“We will try ... to progress that and get it moved forward,” he said.