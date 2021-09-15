Councillor says it is 'vital' that flights from Donegal to Glasgow are retained

Flights from Donegal to Glasgow are of the utmost importance and must be maintained a Glenties Municipal District meeting heard this week.

Loganair, the airline which operates flights from Donegal to Glasgow will cease services from the end of the current summer season,on October 29.

Councillors at the recent meeting said that it is vital that another carrier is secured to work the route and agreed that a letter be sent, in relation to the matter, to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said that the flight maintained positive connectivity between Donegal and Scotland since it was established and warned that the loss of such a vital service would be a 'blow to the people.'

" We need to write to the Minister for Transport as soon as possible to get another airline for this service. It will be a big blow to the people and to the area if it goes. It is a great service," he said.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Marie Therese Gallagher said emphasising that it is 'vital' that the service is retained.