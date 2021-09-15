Search

15/09/2021

Councillor says it is 'vital' that flights from Donegal to Glasgow are retained

Donegal Airport receives grant of €580,617

Flights must be maintained say councillors

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Flights from Donegal to Glasgow are of the utmost importance and must be maintained a Glenties Municipal District meeting heard this week. 

Loganair, the airline which operates flights from Donegal to Glasgow will cease services from the end of the current summer season,on October 29.

Donegal Airport seeking new carrier for Glasgow service

Loganair has confirmed that it is suspending the three times a week service

Councillors at the recent meeting said that it is vital that another carrier is secured to work the route and agreed that a letter be sent, in relation to the matter, to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan. 

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said that the flight maintained positive connectivity between Donegal and Scotland since it was established and warned that the loss of such a vital service would be a 'blow to the people.'

" We need to write to the Minister for Transport as soon as possible to get another airline for this service. It will be a big blow to the people and to the area if it goes. It is a great service," he said. 

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Marie Therese Gallagher said emphasising that it is 'vital' that the service is retained. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media