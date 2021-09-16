Mostly dry throughout the day but showers forecast for tonight

It will be mostly dry this morning with some bright spells in east Ulster. It will be cloudy elsewhere with outbreaks of rain and drizzle further west that will spread further east later in the day. Rain will turn more persistent in west Ulster this evening. Highest temperatures 17 to 19 degrees. Turning breezier through the day with southerly winds freshening, according to Met Éireann.
Dry with some brightness early on today in the eastern half of the country, cloudy further west with rain & drizzle in western coastal counties. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 16, 2021
Rain & drizzle will spread further east later in the day. ️
Highs of 17 to 21 degrees. ️ pic.twitter.com/t5RwB8V30i
Tonight will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain to begin, however rain will turn heavier overnight and more persistent. Breezy with fresh southerly winds, strong at times near coasts. Temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees.
