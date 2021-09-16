Public invited to have their say on the future development of Donegal Town's pier and diamond area

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the future development of Donegal Town Pier and Diamond as part of a new masterplan for the area.

Paul Doherty Architects has been appointed by Donegal County Council to develop the masterplan that will see Donegal County Council working closely with a wide range of stakeholders including Fáilte Ireland, local community groups, businesses and individuals to produce a masterplan that will inform the sustainable future development of these important public spaces.

Welcoming this announcement Cathaoirleach of Donegal Municipal District, Cllr Barry Sweeny said: “Outdoor public spaces are a fantastic asset and in recent months the increased usage of these spaces has highlighted the importance of ensuring they are utilised to their full potential.

"This masterplan will articulate the multi-purpose usage opportunities for the Pier and Diamond to be enjoyed by both the local community and visitors, thus maximising the great potential that exists to enhance Donegal Town as a key hub of social, cultural and economic importance.”

He added: “This Masterplan will take a fresh look at the Pier and Diamond in Donegal Town and with significant stakeholder engagement planned, will take into consideration a wide range of ideas and opinions.

"This masterplan will detail short and long-term actions that will benefit future generations for many years to come and will build on the work undertaken to date with a view to strengthening the capacity and competitiveness of Donegal Town.”

Members of the public are being invited to complete an online survey as well as take part in an outdoor consultation session on the Diamond from 10am to 12noon on Saturday 25th September and Saturday 2nd October. Passers-by will be invited to voice their opinions on how they think the Pier and Diamond should be developed.

Garry Martin, Director of Service in the Economic Development Directorate of Donegal County Council is urging everyone in the community to take part.

He said: “I would encourage the whole community to engage with the consultation process over the coming weeks. It is essential that the Masterplan is informed by the views of all of the key stakeholders in maximising the untapped potential of the Diamond and Pier areas as innovative public spaces that facilitate a wide range of users and that will form the foundations of a prosperous future for Donegal Town.”

Anna Meehan, Project Manager from Paul Doherty Architects said: “Donegal Town is a vibrant market town and tourist destination, rich with history, culture and natural amenities. We look forward to engaging with Donegal County Council, all stakeholders and the general public.

"We will endeavour to creatively imagine the fantastic further potential of the Diamond and Pier areas of the Town”.

Paul Doherty Architects leads an expert team including Feaver and Co. Planning and Environmental Consultants and Marcus Flannery Landscape Architect.

To get involved residents, visitors, business owners, and all interested parties are invited to have their say using this online public consultation survey at the link below: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/?sm=WGv_ 2FlSpJDyppGzLYG4WPDg_3D_3D

On Saturday 25th September and Saturday 2nd October, Paul Doherty Architects will hold an outdoor consultation session on the Diamond between 10.00am and 12.00pm and will be inviting passers-by to voice their opinions on how they feel the Pier and Diamond should be developed. There will also be several online workshops held with dates to be confirmed soon.