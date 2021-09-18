Mica affected homeowner wants home fixed for family

A householder in Railway Park in St Johnston has given up repainting the outside of her home, which she described as “crumbling”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, the concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she moved into the Donegal County Council property approximately 18 years ago.

She said: “We started noticing cracks in the exterior of our home a few years ago.

“Before my wedding in 2016, the Council filled up all the cracks and I got the house painted.

“There were also a couple of blocks off the side of the house at that time and the Council fixed them up too.

“I got the house painted last year again and I had to fill all the cracks again for the painter.

“But, now, this year, it is just all cracks everywhere and I wouldn't even bother painting it.

“There are also bricks coming off the sides there [quoins] at the front corner of the house. The house is crumbling.

“I did report the cracking to the Council and it did send someone out to fill the cracks and they fixed the blocks at the front corner, which had fallen out, with new blocks. They built it all up again and painted it but, as I said, it is now just going the same way again.

“The Council has not told me I have mica. My house has been tested for mica. I think it was tested by the Council.

“The workmen took a block out of my attic in 2016 when they were fixing up the outside.

“They never really discussed it with me but they said, the outer leaf of my house might have to be taken off and fixed, but they didn't know when, and that was the last I heard of it.

“In spite of all the new awareness about mica, I have heard nothing from Donegal County Council.”

“You have to be careful at the front corner of the house,” they said. “You would not stand underneath it because it could fall.

“I had mice getting in through the cracks last year. I had to get pest control out, which cost me about €200. I had so many mice at that time, I thought I was going to have to move out. They were coming in through the cracks in the outside wall.

“My husband has had three strokes and the Council was to build me a room at the back, a wash room and a bedroom to save him from climbing the stairs.

“Way back in 2014, when he took his first stroke, the Council came out to assess the ground and they said it was too soft and low and they could not do the room, even though it was passed by an Occupational Therapist.

“They did take out the bath. They wanted us to move at that time because we did not want to move.

“My husband needs to be downstairs you see.

“At the time, I did not think anything of being told the ground was too low and soft but now I think it was to do with mica.

“I also have two children with special educational needs. I do not need the worry of mica.

“I love it here in Railway Park and, after 18 years, I would not want to move away. I just want to get my house fixed and not have to worry about it any more.”