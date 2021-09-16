Efforts underway to tackle invasive species on dunes at Blue Flag beach in Marblehill

Sea buckthorn is an invasive species which is affecting the dunes at the blue flag beach at Marblehill, councillors were informed at a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District.

Councillors were furnished with an environmental report which outlined the affect that the common sea-buckthorn is having on dunes in the region.

The Marblehill Invasive Species Project and Donegal County Council has recieved €17,000 to tackle the problem in Sheephaven.

Japanese Knotweed

Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty addressed the issue adding that other invasive species are also prevalent in the area.

“A bigger problem is the Japanese Knotweed. I am just wondering how are things going to tackle that?” he said.

He said that there were areas along the roadside that perhaps the Donegal County Councillors may not have been able to spray as a result of gaps and gates.

“That seems to defeat the purpose,” he said adding that regulations may have to be changed in order to allow workers who are spraying access to all effected areas.

“This is a hell of a problem if it can get into buildings, streets, concrete, foundations etc. If it lands at all inside your property or your house it can cause huge issues.

“For example up in northern Ireland, if there is any word of it at all up there ... they will not sell that house - that house is blackened with it. They are so afraid of it,” he said.

Cllr McClafferty also raised issues about the Rhododendron as an invasive species adding that it is to be found at Ards Forest Park, Creeslough, Termon and on the road towards Glenveagh.

Dungloe Project

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Area, Cllr Marie Therese Galalgher said that a pilot project had been run in relation to the knotweed in the Dungloe area and she found it to be a huge success.

She said: “It is an ongoing maintenance project and eradication programme that needs to be done.”

Species threatening the dunes at Blue Flag beach

The marine officer for Donegal County Council, David Friel said that he would find out what the results of the Dungloe project was and consider using that model to apply for funding, elsewhere.

He said: “The Rhododendron issue is dealt with primarily by landowners themselves under national parks and wildlife.

“Our issue at Marblehill is sea-buckthorn - it is a separate species which is threatening dunes there which border the blue flag beach. We have a number of projects now rolling out in terms of dune protection because dunes are increasingly important as part of our climate change adaption strategy.

“So, we need to protect our dunes in order to protect our coastline and we are raising awareness and giving nature a helping hand by intervening where they are being threatened.”

The project at Marblehill includes a number of different steps that will be undertaken in order to preserve the important dune structure at the much-loved beach.