18/09/2021

Calls for a master plan for the future of Machaire Rabhartaigh to be developed

Councillor suggests pilot pontoon scheme for Machaire Rabhartaigh

A plan for the future development of Machaire Rabhartaigh must be compiled, an independent councillor has said.
All departments and relevant authorities must come together alongside the local community to discuss the future of the Gaeltacht village, Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said.
He was speaking during a recent meeting of Glenties Municipal District which took place last week.
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig said that four different ferries use the pier and that the area has not been dredged this year.
He asked that all authorities and officials work together in tandem to draft a development plan for Machaire Rabhartaigh.
Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said he agreed with what Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig had to say adding that the car park would need to be fixed.
Cllr Ó Fearraigh said that development is vital to the area as over the last number of years Machaire Rabhartaigh has become increasingly popular with tourists.
Camper vans often park in the car park overnight and the walk on the beach and alongside the dunes is very popular with local people and tourists alike.
“We also need to develop a way into the beach for people who are in wheelchairs,” the Brinalack-based correspondent said.
He did say that he would like to see facilities in the area upgraded.
It was agreed that correspondence would be sent in an effort to organise a meeting between the relevant parties.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

