A magical musical evening in store at the Bay View Hotel in Killybegs

An evening of music that is on a par with the theatres of London and Paris will take place in Killybegs on Sunday, September 26.

During this wonderful evening of music some of the most talented musicians and singers in the music industry will take to the stage.

Among the artists will be the international acclaimed pianist, Ruth McGinley, the lead soprano with Celtic Women, Megan Walsh, the virtuosa of the violin, Vladimir Jablokov, the legendary X Factor star Mary Byrne and a man who is described, far and wide, as Ireland’s greatest tenor, George Hutton.

Many of the stars that will take to the Killybegs stage have won worldwide acclaim.

The entire event will be directed and hosted by the well-known star of the stage and exceptionally talented, Eamonn Gillespie.

Having this standard of excellence housed under the one roof is exceptional and will be a source of huge delight for music and song lovers throughout the county and further afield.

The event was due to take place last year but due to government restrictions, like so many, it did not go ahead.

Mr Gillespie said the standard of talent at the September event will be phenomenal.

He said: “I saw the programme this week and the song choices and the instrumental pieces are like theatre standard - similar to what you would see being performed in the Gaiety.It is very high quality.”

Raffle proceeds on the evening will go towards improvements at St Joseph’s and Conal’s Church, Bruckless.

Tickets are priced at €35 and are available through the Bruckless Post Office. Tickets are available at the moment.

So, please, do come along because the evening promises to be absolutely magical.

The event gets underway at 6pm.