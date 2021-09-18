Search

18/09/2021

Councillors await conclusive report on quality of Donegal bay waters

Councillors await conclusive report on quality of Donegal bay waters

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Councillors are awaiting the findings of a report which was compiled in relation to investigations that were carried out on the water in Dungloe Bay, over the course of the summer, amidst concerns of pollution in the well-known inlet.
The matter was raised by Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey during an online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District (GMD), this week.
During the course of the summer, concerns about the potential health and safety of the bay area was brought to attention of authorities by the daughter of the late Gay Byrne. Ms Crona Byrne penned a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlighting the matter.
In her correspondence to the EPA, Ms Byrne included photographs and wrote: “In these you will see brown oily sludge and in other pictures clearly visible faeces in the water and on the 24th of July there were numerous faeces floating in the bay. As I am sure you are aware, this is a huge health and safety matter that needs urgent attention.”
At this week’s meeting, Cllr McGarvey asked what progress had been made on the issue. She also thanked the environmental section of Donegal County Council (DCC) on their expediency in investigating the matter.
“Is there a problem, is there not a problem?” Ms McGarvey said.
Independent Councillor Micheál Choim MacGiolla Easbuic said he had received numerous calls about the situation in both Dungloe and Annagry bay.
“It will be interesting when the final report is published. It looks like there are issues in some of the bays,” he said.
Donegal County Council Marine officer, David Friel said the council lab team has investigated the reports and he will make the conclusion of the report available to councillors.
The Director of the Environment with Donegal County Council, Michael McGarvey said the concerns ‘with Annagry, Dungloe and a number of other places’ have been investigated and samples taken.
“We found, for example, in Dungloe Bay, excellent water quality when we did go out there but I am sure you have seen some of the photos … when we tested the samples they seem to be an unnatural phenomenon.”
Mr McGarvey said the matter continues to be monitored and all efforts will be made to eradicate any concern relating to public safety.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media