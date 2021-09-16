Moville to Derry road closed due to "serious" road traffic accident

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Muff to Quigley's Point road, which is currently closed after what is believed to be a serious accident.
Diversions are now being put in place, and Gardaí are asking the public to avoid the Muff to Quigley's Point road this evening.
No further updates are available regarding the accident currently.
