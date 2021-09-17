New Donegal website showcases county’s digital infrastructure

Donegal Digital’s new visual identity and website has been launched by Donegal County Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin.

The new website aims to showcase the county as an excellent location for tech entrepreneurs, companies, organizations and investors to locate to and set up in.

This initiative is led by the Donegal Digital public-private partnership, comprising of 14 organisations, companies and institutions, whose shared objectives are to increase digital research and innovation and build strong digital communities in the county, as well as deepening the Letterkenny digital cluster.

Speaking at Wednesday's launch John McLaughlin said Donegal Digital is one of Donegal County Council’s most important policy initiatives.

“We are delighted to work with the project consortium on delivering its objectives,” he said.

“Donegal Digital dovetails well with many other council development strategies including remote working, inward investment as well as indigenous job creation.

“Donegal has a very strong tech scene and the growth experienced by both global companies based in Donegal and by the emerging start up scene is testament to the talent, innovation and creativity inherent in the county”.

The new website features the list of digital and community hubs available for businesses and individuals and includes an enquiry platform where individuals interested in working from these hubs can request availability.



These hubs are home to cutting-edge digital innovation and can assist digital entrepreneurs, remote tech workers, tech company managers and investment professionals decide which Donegal digital hub to work from.

Contributed

Brian Boyle, Head of Information Systems at Donegal County Council said “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to our Donegal Digital web portal being launched today.

“Donegal Digital has significant momentum behind it now and I look forward to working with all our partners as we seek to exploit the opportunities for Donegal afforded by high-speed connectivity and modern digital technologies.”

These opportunities are showcased on the new communication channels on the refreshed website, which contains testimonial videos, animations, and latest local news.

Project Manager for Donegal Digital, Dr Margaret Quinn, said the initiative is about making that most of the opportunity that digital presents for Donegal.

“Basically, the Donegal Digital initiative is about making the most of the opportunity of digital for the county, all the more necessary with the challenges of Covid.

“The message we want to get out is that Donegal is tuned in to the digital age and offers the perfect work/life balance for digi/tech work and business.”

You can check out the new and improved website for yourself at: donegaldigital.ie