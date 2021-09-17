Re-opening of Public Service Centres and details on motor tax service

As Covid 19 restrictions continue to ease, the Councils Public Service Centres and County House, Lifford, will reopen to the public with effect from Monday, September 20.

In order to ensure that services are delivered in an environment that is safe for customers and staff, customers are expected to observe public health guidelines, including hand sanitisation, social distancing and to follow the directions of Council staff.

It is acknowledged that many customers made the switch to dealing with the Council by email, website or other virtual means during Covid-19 and those online services will continue to be fully available and strongly supported.

Motor Tax Service

The online system has been used extensively since the offices closed, with almost 90% of tax discs now being renewed online in the county. The public are being asked to continue to use this very convenient service.

Opening of Motor Tax Counters

For Motor Tax services that are not currently available online, Motor Tax counters will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9.15am to 12.15pm, and 1.15pm to 3pm.

Forms and contact details

All forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/ motortax/, and we can be contacted by phone on 074 91 53900, or by email at motortax@donegalcoco.ie .

It is possible that our arrangements could change at short notice. The council will continue to monitor, review and adjust accordingly, in the best interests of our employees, customers and the general public.