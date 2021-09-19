Councillors write to transport minister about vital Donegal/Glasgow flight

Flights from Donegal to Glasgow are of the utmost importance and must be maintained, a Glenties Municipal District (GMD) meeting heard recently.
Loganair, the airline which operates flights from Donegal to Glasgow will cease services from October 29.
Councillors said the services are vital to the area and need to be retained.
Councillors have agreed that a letter be sent to the Transport Minister highlighting the importance of the essential flight.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.