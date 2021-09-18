A dull day across the county with drizzle and showers expected

It will be mostly dry this morning but there will be a chance of drizzle so pack that raincoat if you are planning on being outdoors.
Cloud will increase along Atlantic coasts during the morning with outbreaks of rain developing during the day.
Heavier rain is due later in the west. Highest temperature of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds, strengthening along Atlantic coasts during the afternoon.
A band of showery rain will cross early in the night with clearer spells and just the chance of an isolated shower following from the west later in the night.
Dry for many this morning. Sunny spells developing, once any mist/fog clears.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2021
Rain/drizzle in Atlantic coastal areas will push eastwards this afternoon & evening. Mainly dry in the eastern half of the country, but some drizzle may affect eastern coasts. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees. pic.twitter.com/oP4YqRygGh
