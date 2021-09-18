Congratulations to Finn Valley woman who became baking finalist

Congratulations to Louie Taylor of the Finn Valley Guild Donegal Federation who was one of four finalists in this year's brown bread baking competition in in association with the National Ploughing Association and the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA).
Aisling O'Toole from Kildare is the winner of this year's Brown Bread Baking competition. The competition was sponsored by Aldi and the ICA.
