Labour party representative calls for more investment in education

There should be free education for all and Ireland’s investment must be brought up to speed with European colleagues, a Rosses-based Labour representative said.

Ireland ranks last out of 36 developed countries for investment in education as a measure of our national wealth or gross domestic product (GDP), according to latest OECD data.

Seamus Rodgers says the inequity in education has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and there is a clear and obvious need to double the funding provided to help children make up for the loss of learning in class.

The retired trade union official said that budget 2022 will provide the minister for education an opportunity to invest in school communities and extracurricular activities and to provide for a more holistic approach to education in this country.

“Ireland’s teachers and school communities are among the most dedicated in the world, going above and beyond to provide remote teaching throughout the pandemic. This is reflected in the statistics that we have fewer children from lower socio-economic groups performing at the lowest level in standardised tests compared to the OECD average. However, at 16%, it’s clear that there is more to do to ensure every child gets a fair start at life,” he said.



He did warn that ‘the inequity has the potential to perpetuate even deeper as a result of the pandemic’ adding that Ireland’s children were closed for longer throughout the pandemic in comparison to the OECD average.

Mr Rodgers said that an estimated fund of €100 million would be required to target recovery in lost learning.

“We all know it is expensive to raise a family in Ireland. Seeing that the Government is not investing to the same degree as OECD colleagues is a slap in the face to many. Greater investment and attention is necessary to ensure that no child is left behind,” he said.