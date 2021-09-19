Wild Atlantic Gweedore Calendar to mark its fourth year

A Glassagh resident who promotes the beauty and history of the Gaoth Dobhair parish is delighted to announce that his calendar is available.

John Joe McGinley runs the Wild Atlantic Gweedore social media suite and posts beautiful photographs of the parish on a daily basis.

Four years ago, the father-of-four was asked to do a calendar and the reaction was phenomenal.

He said: "It sold out and people from all over the world purchased it so I decided to use the most popular pictures each year and showcase the beauty of Gaoth Dobhair. People like the connection it gives them with the area especially as many still can't visit due to the pandemic. It’s also been used by many for gifts for family and friends."

John Joe said that he has sent copies of the calendar to places as far away as Alaska.

"Only yesterday I posted copies to California, Boston and Jersey. This is a project I do every year just to keep the diaspora and those that love gweedore a bit more connected," he said.

The well-known author is very active on social media and he also uses this to promote autism awareness: "I also run autism dad.ie to spread awareness of autism," he said.

At present, he is finishing off his latest book about Irish American politicians.

"The other project I am working on at the moment is a book about the history and folklore of the area. Gaoth Dobhair has a special place because it’s my home now and I just try and share the beauty and the history it has to as many people as possible, be it on wild Atlantic Gweedore, or in the publications that use my stories Ireland’s own, Irish Voice and Irish Central.com."

Price is €10.00 plus €5 post and packaging worldwide.

Please go to the social media sites or web page for Wild Atlantic Gweedore to inquire about calendars.