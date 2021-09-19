Search

19/09/2021

Wild Atlantic Gweedore Calendar to mark its fourth year

Gweedore Wild Atlantic Way Calendar to mark its fourth year

Photograph courtesy of John Joe McGinley

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Glassagh resident who promotes the beauty and history of the Gaoth Dobhair parish is delighted to announce that his calendar is available. 

John Joe McGinley runs the Wild Atlantic Gweedore social media suite and posts beautiful photographs of the parish on a daily basis. 

Four years ago, the father-of-four was asked to do a calendar and the reaction was phenomenal. 

He said: "It sold out and people from all over the world purchased it so I decided to use the most popular pictures each year and showcase the beauty of Gaoth Dobhair. People like the connection it gives them with the area especially as many still can't visit due to the pandemic. It’s also been used by many for gifts for family and friends."

John Joe said that he has sent copies of the calendar to places as far away as Alaska. 

"Only yesterday I posted copies to California, Boston and Jersey. This is a project I do every year just to keep the diaspora and those that love gweedore a bit more connected," he said. 

The well-known author is very active on social media and he also uses this to promote autism awareness: "I also run autism dad.ie to spread awareness of autism," he said. 

At present, he is finishing off his latest book about Irish American politicians. 

Donegal author’s new book investigates the life and time of the Irish men who went to America and became America's most wanted

“In different circumstances these men could have been captains of industry, politicians, or union leaders"

"The other project I am working on at the moment is a book about the history and folklore of the area. Gaoth Dobhair has a special place because it’s my home now and I just try and share the beauty and the history it has to as many people as possible, be it on wild Atlantic Gweedore, or in the publications that use my stories Ireland’s own, Irish Voice and Irish Central.com."

Price is €10.00 plus €5 post and packaging worldwide.

Please go to the social media sites or web page for Wild Atlantic Gweedore to inquire about calendars.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media