Efforts are being made to protect dunes along our coastlines

A new campaign has been launched in collaboration with local authorities and NUI Galway to highlight the importance and fragility of sand dunes and important habitats.
Donegal County Council are eager that dunes are protected.
Damage to sand dunes is evident along the coast according to the Climate Action Regional Offices who recently launched the campaign.
This initiative is asking the public to help protect the dunes by enjoying the beach responsibly. The campaign will include raising awareness of the issue on social media.
Dunes can be easily damaged from recreational activities.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.