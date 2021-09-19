More incidents occurred on Rossnowlagh beach than any other Donegal beach in 2021

The majority of accidents and incidents recorded on beaches, with lifeguards, occurred on Rossnowlagh beach, a Donegal Council report reveals.

In 2021, sixty-six incidents took place on the scenic beach. The high number of incidents reflects the huge numbers of visitors to this popular destination.

Twenty incidents took place in Bundoran and fourteen incidents occurred in both Killahoey and Culdaff.

Over one hundred and sixty accidents and incidents were recorded on the thirteen beaches, with lifeguards, this season to date, according to the marine report. Of these, stings were the biggest issue at almost 64% of all incidents. The high level of training of the lifeguards is required when you examine the variety of issues to be addressed including; strokes, eye injuries, dislocations, etc.

Donegal County Council would like to thank the voluntary sector who tirelessly litter pick, empty bins, provide beach cleans and so forth.

The report reads: "They are too numerous to mention but are the constant service providers at local level, on the ground, and often go unnoticed. Without their selfless support, our county would not be as attractive for tourists or for those who live here."