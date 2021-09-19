Dog fouling is a scourge in areas says councillor

Dog fouling is a 'big issue' in both Falcarragh and Cresslough, Councillor Michael McClafferty said.
"It is stand clear now on the footpath," he told councillors during a recent online meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.
"Bins could be a help along the way but certainly dog owners are letting their dogs run riot and they are not tidying up after them," he said.
He said the issue had also arisen on beaches.
Donegal County Council, marine officer, David Friel, said bins were available in towns. He added that free bags are available for dog owners at public service centres and people are liable to fines if they do not clean up after their dogs.
