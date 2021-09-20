Mostly cloudy today with patches of rain in areas

Expect some September showers today
Today will be mostly cloudy with a little patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds. Some sunny spells will develop in southern and eastern parts of the county this afternoon.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a little patchy drizzle at times, most persistent in the northwest. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 20, 2021
Sunny spells developing this afternoon will be best in the south & east. ️
Highs of 16 to 19°C, ️ in light to moderate westerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/gBSQwUq5Wk
Mainly dry tonight aside from a few drizzle patches. Mist will thicken to fog by morning, possibly dense in places.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in mostly light variable or southwest breezes
