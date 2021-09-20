Councillor welcomes safety work on Gaoth Dobhair pier

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh has welcomed works which got underway, this morning, Monday, on Bun an inbhear pier.

The safety works are being undertaken by the marine section at Donegal County Council.

The pier has been a central to the lives of those living in the Gaeltacht community. It is the pier where over the years, the local fishermen left to go to sea and fish and it where they returned to as evening fell.

During the summer, the pier is used for water safety classes and it is where many local people learnt to swim.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: "This is very much welcomed as there were safety concerns in relation to the condition of the pier over the last two years for both members of the public and fishermen who use this important facility."

He added that new stairs will be a feature on the development which will make access to the pier easier access and for crafts to berth.

