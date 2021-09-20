Search

20/09/2021

Councillor welcomes safety work on Gaoth Dobhair pier

Councillor welcomes work on Gaoth Dobhair pier

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh has welcomed works which got underway, this morning, Monday, on Bun an inbhear pier.

The safety works are being undertaken by the marine section at Donegal County Council.

The pier has been a central to the lives of those living in the Gaeltacht community. It is the pier where over the years, the local fishermen left to go to sea and fish and it where they returned to as evening fell. 

During the summer, the pier is used for water safety classes and it is where many local people learnt to swim. 

Cllr Ó Fearraigh said: "This is very much welcomed as there were safety concerns in relation to the condition of the pier over the last two years for both members of the public and fishermen who use this important facility."

He added that new stairs will be a feature on the development which will make access to the pier easier access and for crafts to berth.

[articlepreview id="667115" link="https://www.donegallive.ie/news/local-news/667115/donegal-schools-being-investigated-for-the-presence-of-mica.html"

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media