21/09/2021

Gardaí seek youths after stolen van found on fire in housing estate

The van was stolen from a business premises 

41 arrests on the second night of Donegal rally

Letterkenny gardaí are appealing for information on the theft of a van that was later found on fire

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information after a van that was stolen from a business premises was later found on fire in a housing estate in the town.
The van was stolen from business premises on the Ballyraine Road after 7.30pm on Monday, September 20. Entry was gained to the yard of the premises after damage was caused to a gate.
The white Citroën Berlingo van, which has a partial registration of 172 DL, was later found on fire at the Glen Rua estate around 10.30pm the same evening.
Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene. Two youths were seen running from the van which was destroyed by the fire.
Letterkenny gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the two youths on foot in the Glen Rua area after the van was set on fire, or may have seen the vehicle being driven in the town, to contact them at (074) 91 67100.

