Less than two weeks to go to the North West Simon Sleep Out

With only two weeks left to go, people are being urged to register for the North West Simon Community Virtual Sleep Out in a bid to vital funds for homelessness prevention in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

You can get involved by sleeping out on Friday, October 1 in your own back garden, your company car

park or even your school or college, the choice is yours.

During these unprecedented times people are asked to ensure that when you are sleeping out

virtually it is in line with government safety guidance. When choosing your spot, please consider whether you have any hazards and how you can eliminate or minimize them.

And, of course, if you are choosing to sleep outside, please take account of the weather and plan accordingly.

To get involved and sign up to this year’s Virtual Sleep Out register at by clicking here.

If you require further details, contact collette@northwestsimon.ie