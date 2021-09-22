Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle raises almost €17,000

The link to donate online to the Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of the Children's Health Foundation (formerly CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation) will close this weekend.

The organisers of the fundraising event are extremely grateful to the group of 21 Letterkenny-based cyclists and crew for their time and efforts over the three-day cycle last week, and to everyone who donated to the cause.

€16,700 has been raised to date, and the organisers are hoping to reach the target of €17,500 they set before departing for the 600k round trip long trek north last Thursday morning.

"The donation page will close on Friday night, so there is still an opportunity for people to support the charity, while there are still sponsorship cards in a number of location shops and outlets through which people can also contribute," the organisers said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity, and support from so many people, groups, businesses, and organisations since we took on the challenge. We are over the moon with the amount we have raised," the organsiers added.

The cost of taking part in the charity cycle was funded by the participants, while the Dry Arch Complex in Letterkenny was the main sponsor. A number of the cyclists who undertook the Mizen to Malin challenge have children who were patients at Crumlin.

"A group of us decided we wanted to give back to Our Lady's Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin. Some of us had children attend Crumlin Hospital, and from the front door right through to each end of the hospital we were looked after so well by every member of staff.

"We want to thank them all for their hard work and kindness, and us raising money through a charity cycle is just a small gesture of thanks for all they do.

"The Children's Health Foundation supports Ireland's sickest children in CHI at Temple Street and CHI Crumlin on every step of their journey, as well as investing in treatments and cures through National Children's Research Centre. Children's Health Foundation is the largest fundraising charity in Ireland supporting sick children.

"Unfortunately, Seanie Holian, who was one of the event's main organisers, was unable to take part in the challenge. Seanie is recovering from surgery and all the riders and crew extend our best wishes to him. Shaunie is making a good recovery and was with us all in spirit from the start line at Mizen to the finish line in Mizen," the organisers added.

To make a donation to the Mad Dogs Mizen to Malin Charity Cycle in aid of the Children's Health Foundation, follow the link below: https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/mad-dogs1