Belleek's Jenna raises £8,000 in memory of her beloved Nana

Jenna Robinson from Belleek undertook a fundraising Water Ski in August to raise funds for the local Marie Curie Nurses in memory of her beloved Nana, May McCaul.
The event took place in August and £8000 was raised through the generosity of friends, family and the local Belleek -Garrison Community.
Jenna was delighted to raise funds for the local charity which provides families with vital care, support and guidance during difficult times.
She told Donegal Live:
"The Marie Curie Nurses provided Nanna with excellent care & support to us as a family and their service ensured that we were able to fulfil Nana's wishes to remain at home."
Our photo shows Jenna, Gavin Holly Lexi & Jamie Robinson, Patricia McCauley & grandfather Frank McCaul presenting the cheque for £8,000 to Ciara Gallagher from Marie Curie.
