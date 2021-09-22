Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Tarpey, Kiltimagh, Mayo and Gortahork

- Frances Bradley, Carrigart and Castleknock, Dublin

- Peter Thomas Wharton, Ballybofey

- John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham

- Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad

- Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo

- Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tarpey (nee Greene), Kilcon, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo and formerly of Gortahork, September 21, peacefully, at her home. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jerome, daughter Marie, sons Jerome Junior and Jonathan, her daughters in law Margaret and Helen, brothers Cathal, Billy and John, her sisters in law, neighbours, friends and extended family.

Kathleen will repose at her home for family and friends on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral Cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning, September 24 at 11.40am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial Afterwards in Knock Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.kiltimaghparish.org

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh or directly online to https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/.

Frances Bradley, Carrigart and Castleknock, Dublin

The death has occurred of Frances Bradley (née Duffy) Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart, September 21, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Daniel and dear and much loved mother of Louise. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son-in-law Pascal, adored grandchildren Emmanuelle and Daniel, sisters Mary and Margaret, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening September 23, between 6 pm and 8 pm for family and friends. Removal on Friday morning September 24, to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown, for Funeral Mass at 10am that may be viewed online by clicking this LINK followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Peter Thomas Wharton, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family of Peter Thomas Wharton, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly Manchester, England. Beloved husband of Philomena and much loved father to Michael and Jennifer, dearly loved brother of Billy, Anne and the late George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother, sister and very many friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Friday, September 24, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm.

In compliance with current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, please.

John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposed at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with later removal to his sister Nellie Doherty's residence, Glencar Road, Letterkenny. House is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, September 23, in St. Columba's Church, Drumoghill followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines funeral and burial is private for family and friends only please.

Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad

The death has occurred of Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad. He passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford.

Predeceased by his brother Fr. James and sisters Brid and Katie. Very sadly missed by his wife Grace, his extended family, neighbours and all his friends.

Eddie's remains will repose at his late residence from 4pm on Wednesday, September 22. Removal from there at 3.30pm on Thursday, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 4pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, September 24 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Mass can be viewed on the St. Mary's Fanavolty and St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Church Fanavolty care of any family member.

Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo

The death has occurred of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo.

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and formerly of Swinford, County Mayo and Leeds, England.

Predeceased by her husband Martin. Sadly missed by her daughter Marie, her son-in-law Conal, her granddaughter Mary Ellen, her sister, her sister-in-law Delia, her brothers-in-law, Brian, Owen and Paddy and all her extended family and friends.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road took place to her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Conal and Marie Gallagher, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry for reposal.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry Thursday, September 23 of September, at 11am followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake will be strictly private to family only. In line with current regulations, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Webcam and on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Thursday at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Niall McQuillan, St Enda's, West End, Bundoran.

He passed away peacefully at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Charlie, Brendan, Angela, Grainne, Sinead, Tracey and Casilda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Cortége will leave his late residence on Thursday, September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Niall's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. A maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the Church. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Niall to the Patient Comfort Fund, Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

