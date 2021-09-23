More garda resources deployed in response to drug-driving rise in Donegal

More gardaí have been assigned to roads policing units in Donegal to help combat an increase in drink and drug driving detections.

Provisional Garda statistics show the number of motorists detected for driving while intoxicated has increased by 15% over the last year despite restrictions on movements being in place for much of that period under public health guidelines.

The figures, which were presented to the Donegal Joint Policing Committee last week, show the detections for driving under the influence rose to 330 up to the beginning of September this year from 288 for the same period last year. Of the 330 detections this year to date, 199 were for drug driving, up from 137 in 2020.

Gardaí in the county say drug driving is a matter for focus and additional testing units have been deployed in Letterkenny and west Donegal. Additional gardaí have been assigned to roads policing units from this month and a new unit has been established in the Milford Garda district.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said the increase in detections is alarming considering there were fewer people on the roads during the Covid-19 lockdowns, although the chances of detection rose due to the increased number of checkpoints.

“People are still out and about driving under the influence,” she told the Donegal Democrat.

“These people are adults, and they should know they should not be out on the roads and they should know the gardaí are out and about and we are being proactive.”

The setting up of a new roads policing unit in the Milford district was part of the response to the increase in detections, she said.

“We have extra people after being detailed to traffic across the division from the start of September.”

Those arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol are across all age groups, she said, adding that cocaine and cannabis are the most common drugs used by detected motorists. Some drivers are testing positive for drugs and alcohol at the same time, she added.

As well as detections for driving under the influence, gardaí have been seizing an average of 14 vehicles a week this year from motorists who have been driving without tax, insurance or a driving licence, Supt Sheridan said.

The figures also showed the number of arrests for sale and supply of drugs increased by almost 50% in a year, rising from 54 to 80.

“There have been more resources being deployed into detecting drugs and there is a drugs unit in each district in the division,” she said.