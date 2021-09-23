Shred your personal documents - and do your bit for charity!

Disposing of personal documents in a waste efficient manner can sometimes be a challenge.

But a new partnership between Letterkenny Rotary Club and United Shredding Ltd could be the ideal option.

They have come up with a way to safely dispose of your personal documents in a totally confidential way, while helping the Donegal Down Syndrome Association at the same time.

Rotary Club member, Brian McCracken of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and Stephen Caldwell of United Shredding Ltd (USL) both have a close affinity with the Donegal Down Syndrome Association.

And with the Rotary ethos for next year encouraging innovations that might reduce the effects of climate change and environmental degradation’ this joint project fits the ball.

All shredded materials that are taken back to USL’s purpose built premises, are baled and sent to a recycling facility where it is recycled again into reusable paper consumables.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said that over the past few years, we have all been encouraged to go online and download everything we need via the internet.

“But undoubtedly, there are occasions when we all need a paper copy,” the spokesperson said.

“Also, during lockdown many of us also decided to clear out the hordes of papers we have accumulated over the years, and then how to dispose of them properly always poses a problem, as backyard burning is not an alternative.

“Identity theft is another serious issue to consider and safely destroying your personal information helps protect against identity theft as well as complying with GDPR and having the peace of mind knowing that your personal data is securely disposed of.

“This unique initiative new to County Donegal is very simple and confidentiality is guaranteed.”

Suzanne Bogan, Donegal County Council Waste Awareness officer is also supporting this venture.

“Any initiative that promotes and encourages recycling is a positive one and this is a great opportunity to manage paper waste in a safe and secure manner,” she said.

The Rotary Club are now encouraging people to visit the Letterkenny Shopping Centre car park on the last Friday of each month, commencing on Friday, September 24, between 10.30am and 12 noon and bring your documents with you.

“In return for a contribution to the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, United Shredding will shred your papers there right in front of your eyes, so you can have no worries about any future disclosures or anyone else having access to your personal matters,” the Rotary Club spokesperson said.

United Shredding are based in Redcastle and they are a fully licensed operator by Donegal County Council and hold a National Waste Collection Permit as well as a permit under the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Rotary Club members will be on standby to assist with social distancing and accessibility to the purpose built shredding vehicle on the day, and hopefully, if successful, this facility can become a regular activity available at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre car park on the last Friday of each month going forward.