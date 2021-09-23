Search

23/09/2021

Additional time granted for submissions on Ballyshannon Regeration Plan

Extended time has been granted for those who wish to make submissions in relation to the Ballyshannon Regeneration Plan. 

The extra time has been granted as a result of unforeseen technical difficulties. 

A post on the Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy Facebook page, reads: "Due to unforeseen technical difficulties receipt of submissions made in respect of the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan via email to futureballyshannon@g-m-design.co.uk between the dates of Friday, August 25 and Wednesday, September 1, inclusive cannot be confirmed. 

People can continue to send submissions until tomorrow, September 24. 

If you made a submission during the period outline above you are encouraged to contact Donegal County Council or GM Design. 

Please go to the Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy social media sites for further informatio. Click here and the link will direct you to their Facebook page. 

