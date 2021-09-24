Woman and dog rescued from sandbar after being cut off by rising tide on Donegal beach

A woman and dog were rescued by Lough Swilly RNLI after becoming trapped on a sandbar.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged on Thursday at 4.20pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to reports of a person cut off by the tide just south of Fahan Marina.

A spokesperson said: "A young woman had ran after her dog onto a sand bar and was trapped by the rising tide.

"The volunteer crew arrived quickly on scene and removed both the casualty and her dog to the safety of the marina. The casualty was assessed by the crew and both her and the dog were reunited with her family.

"This incident was time critical and we would like to thank the member of the public who quickly raised the alarm. We would also like to thank our local An Garda Síochána for their assistance.

"It’s also a reminder that our coastline can be dangerous and we would urge the public to take care while out walking on the beach especially at low tide."

People are reminded to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if they get into difficulty or see someone in trouble in or on the water.