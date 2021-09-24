Search

24/09/2021

Councillor calls for reduced speed limit in coastal areas

Councillor calls for reduced speed limit in coastal areas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal Municipal District Councillor says he would like to see controls and laws introduced that would better regulate small sea crafts and ensure the safety of all water users who spend their leisure time at various locations in coastal areas across the county. 

Fine Gael Councillor Barry Sweeny has tabled a motion for next Monday’s meeting of the local authority asking for a speed limit of 5 knots to be introduced 300 metres from any launch site around the county.

Speaking on OceanFM, Cllr Sweeny said: “There have been examples, over this summer, where some jet skiers have not used their crafts in a responsible manner, it’s a small minority, as always. People have the right to use their jet skis and to use them responsibly.”


The Fine Gael representative said that the safety of all water users must be taken into consideration: “This is not a huge ask, it really is just creating a safe zone close to the shore for swimmers and leisure users. It is definitely something that should be considered, should be reviewed and I would like to see some sort of control and law brought into place, in relation to this.”


The Fine Gael councillor said that he felt it was important to raise the issue at council level. 

He said: “There is a code of behaviour drawn up for leisure craft and small boats but these are not always adhered to and it just takes a small number of people, I suppose, to ruin the atmosphere and the safety for a lot of other users. I think this is really important to bring this up at this point in time.”

