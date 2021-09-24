Search

24/09/2021

A rope-bridge structure at the Owencarrow viaducts could harness huge tourism potential says deputy

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that the restoration of the viaducts at Owencarrow through the addition of a rope-bridge structure could harness huge potential for the people of Creeslough and the surrounding areas. 

Deputy Doherty and Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh recently visited the area. 

The Derrybeg-based deputy said he would be raising the issue at government level. Cllr John Shéamais will raise the issue at the next Glenties Municipal District meeting. 

Deputy Doherty said: "Having visited the site recently again with our local councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh, I believe that the restoration of the viaducts at Owencarrow, outside Creeslough, through the addition of rope-bridge structure has the potential to become a great tourism project in county Donegal. In order to continue to attract tourists to the county, we must ensure that we have the infrastructure in place. I will be asking the Minister to explore the opportunity and John Sheamais will be raising this again at council level shortly.

"I believe that this is fitting in the lead up to the centenary anniversary of the Owencarrow disaster and I know that the people of the area would like to see the viaducts restored to their former glory. They form an important part of the stunning landscape and should be used to benefit the area, once again," he said. 

