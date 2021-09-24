Search

24/09/2021

MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for help in finding Donegal teenager

The 15-year-old is missing since Wednesday

MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for help in finding Donegal teenager

Oscar Ponsonby from Letterkenny has been missing since Wednesday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Oscar Ponsonby.

The teenager has been missing from the Letterkenny area of Donegal since the evening of Wednesday, September 22.

Oscar is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Oscar was wearing a blue and navy Adidas hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Oscar's whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

