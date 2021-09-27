Localised hail, thunder and spot flooding forecast for the west

There is a chance of localised hail, thunderstorms and spot flooding in the west today, Monday.
Sunny spells⛅️ & scattered heavy showers️ today, showers mainly in the west this morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2021
Chance of localised hail, thunderstorms⛈️ and spot flooding.
Feeling cool with highs️ of 11 to 15°C.
More here⬇️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/NMVLeUVThH
Showers will be frequent throughout the day especially in the west where Met Éireann forecast they will be heavy at times.
Tonight, showers will become more confined to western coastal areas through the night, with drier and clearer spells developing elsewhere.
