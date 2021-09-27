Stroke of luck for talented Glenties artist

A boat which belongs to the well-known and respected artist, Johnny Boyle, has been found.
The 13ft boat went missing last week.
Over the course of the weekend, Mr Boyle took to social media to say that his boat had been found.
He wrote: "A fire was lit in the old boat house and a few other events," he said.
It is understood that the ropes were untied on the boat and it was let go. Fortunately the tide was filling and the boat went 6 miles upriver.
He thanked 'the heros' Bernie and Columbia who rescued his boat.
The boat is now back on dry land.
