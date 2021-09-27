Letterkenny Hospital bed numbers third highest in the country

Letterkenny University Hospital
46 patients were waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital Hospital this morning, indicating once again, the huge challenges that staff and management at the hospital are experiencing at present.
The figure represented the third highest bed admission waiting list in the country, behind Cork University Hospital (61) and University Hospital Limerick (58).
Of the 46 admitted patients waiting for beds at LUH this morning, according to the the INMO Trolley Watch, nine patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 37 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
There were a total of 18 patients waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital.
Nationally, 426 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning.
331 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 95 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
