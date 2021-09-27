Gardaí are expected increase in burglaries as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Gardaí say they are expecting an increase in burglaries across the nation as Covid-19 restrictions ease and it gets darker sooner.
An article in the Irish Independent, by Ken Foy, reads: "Gardaí said that with the “darker nights fast approaching” and the easing of Covid restrictions, homes are less likely to be continually occupied, so a general increase in burglaries nationwide is to be expected."
Less burglaries were recorded as people remained in their homes during the pandemic.
You can read the full article here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.