Loyal employees rewarded for 30 years of dedicated service

Seamus and Anne McMenamin with Siobhan Friel and Michael Conaghan
A Donegal company has made presentations to two employees who have each clocked up 30 years of service.
Seamus and Anne McMenamin and family of McMenamin Enginneering in Lismulladuff, Killygordon, were delighted to make the presentations.
The two employees, Siobhan Friel and Michael Conaghan joined the company in 1991 and witnessed many changes throughout their 30 years with the firm, including the establishment of a sister company, Mantis Cranes.
Seamus and Anne McMenamin want to personally thank Ms Friel and Mr Conaghan for their dedication to the company over the last 30 years. And they wish them continued long years of service.
