Heavy showers expected with thundery spells and a risk of spot flooding

There will be scattered showers, some heavy and thundery with a risk of spot flooding across the county today, Tuesday. There will also be sunny spells throughout the day.
Brightening up across the country this morning with good sunny spells⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 28, 2021
Scattered showers️ in the west becoming more widespread through the afternoon with some thundery downpours⛈️ possible & a risk of spot flooding.
Highs️ of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds. pic.twitter.com/ns0wbUOeSy
Tonight, scattered showers will continue though there will be clear spells with good dry periods in the east of the province. Cold with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mainly moderate westerly winds, fresher on northern and western coasts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.