Gardaí urge people to lock their car following spate of robberies

Items were taken from six cars in the Greenfields area of Convoy on Sunday, September 26.

The cars were targeted between the hours of 3am and 6am.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said the items were taken from unlocked cars. A number of different items were taken from the cars which varied from car documents, clothing and sun glasses.

She appealed to car owners to lock their vehicles - at all times - whether it be parking in towns or outside your own home.

This type of crime is common and takes place on a regular basis.

She urged car users to park in well-lit areas, where and when possible. She also asked people not to keep valuable items in your car, such as, technology, purses and bags.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, please call Letterkenny gardaí. She asked anyone who see anything suspicious, in their area, to report the activity to gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.