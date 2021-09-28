Gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding Dungloe assault

Milford gardaí area are appealing an assault which occurred in Dungloe on Tuesday, September 21.
A man is understood to have been assaulted by a group of men on the Quay road at around 11.15pm.
The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries. It is understood that his injuries are not life threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time, who passed the area in a vehicle with dashcam are asked to call Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.