Witnesses to Raphoe crash sought by gardaí

An investigation is continuing into a road traffic collision that occurred at Drumfad, Raphoe on Thursday shortly after 7.15pm.
The collision occurred between a van and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to Letterkenny University hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained. It is understood that the injuries sustained are not life threatening.
Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
If anybody was in the area with a dashcam that may have captured the collision, gardaí would like to hear from them.
