Search

28/09/2021

Glass panel was smashed during the course of an overnight burglary in Ballybofey

Glass panel was smashed during the course of an overnight burglary in Ballybofey

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.com

Gardaí in Ballybofey are invesitgating an overnight burglary in the Glenpatrick area of Ballybofey. 

The incident occurred between 7pm last night, Monday and 12.50am today, Tuesday, September 28. 

A glass panel was smashed on the front door and entry gained to the property. 

As yet, gardaí are uncertain whether the residence was damaged or taken from the house. 

Gardaí are appealing to the people of the estate or surrounding areas to contact Letterkenny gardaí if they seen anything suspicious or untoward during the above times. 

People in other estates in the area are urged to check garages, sheds and gardens to ascertain whether anything may have been taken. 

You can contact gardaí  in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100. 

Gardaí investigate circumstances surrounding Dungloe assault

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media