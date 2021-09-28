Glass panel was smashed during the course of an overnight burglary in Ballybofey

Gardaí in Ballybofey are invesitgating an overnight burglary in the Glenpatrick area of Ballybofey.
The incident occurred between 7pm last night, Monday and 12.50am today, Tuesday, September 28.
A glass panel was smashed on the front door and entry gained to the property.
As yet, gardaí are uncertain whether the residence was damaged or taken from the house.
Gardaí are appealing to the people of the estate or surrounding areas to contact Letterkenny gardaí if they seen anything suspicious or untoward during the above times.
People in other estates in the area are urged to check garages, sheds and gardens to ascertain whether anything may have been taken.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
